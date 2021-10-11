INTERVIEW: Lower House Speaker Wants Election Reform Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima has called for discussions on ways to reform the electoral system for the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"Based on preliminary results of the latest national census, the Lower House will next year face the need to correct disparities in the value of votes and the number of its seats," Oshima said.

"I want lawmakers to take advantage of this opportunity and discuss how the Lower House electoral system and the Diet should be reformed," he said in a recent interview.

Oshima said he has been wondering whether the people can trust the current system, which allows a candidate who fails to win a seat in a single-seat constituency to be elected from a proportional representation bloc, indicating that the system should be reviewed.

The Council on the House of Representatives Electoral District is expected to compile its reform proposal and submit its redistricting recommendation to the government by June next year.

