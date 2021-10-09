Kishida Mulling Visit to Fukushima Oct. 17

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture on Oct. 17, informed sources said Saturday.

It will be Kishida's first visit to the northeastern Japan prefecture since he took office on Monday.

With the visit, Kishida apparently hopes to highlight his government's commitment to the reconstruction of areas affected by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear disaster.

In his first policy speech at parliament as leader of the government on Friday, Kishida said, "There will be no revival of Japan without the reconstruction of areas hit by the 2011 earthquake. With this strong determination, we will do all we can to support affected people, rebuild businesses and livelihoods and revive Fukushima."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]