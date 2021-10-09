Tokyo Logs 82 New COVID-19 Cases, Fewest This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, recording the lowest daily figure so far this year.

Tokyo's daily infection total fell by 114 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of daily figures stood at 129.1, down 42.9 pct.

In the Japanese capital, nine new deaths were reported among infected people on the day. The deceased were in their 50s to 80s.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria was 68, unchanged from the previous day.

