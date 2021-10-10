Saudi Arabian Soccer Group Apologizes for Conduct by Fans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has apologized for discriminatory gestures made by Saudi fans against Japan captain Maya Yoshida following Thursday's World Cup Asian qualifier held in Saudi Arabia between the two countries, according to officials of the Japan Football Association.

The Saudi federation and others confirmed that local fans made racist gestures, the officials said Saturday.

During an interview held after the qualifier match in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah Thursday, Yoshida was seen showing his anger toward the spectator stand.

"This is something that should never have happened," Kiyotaka Suhara, a senior JFA official, said Saturday. "The Saudi federation responded promptly and we're not thinking of taking any further major action."

In the qualifier match, Japan lost to Saudi Arabia 0-1.

