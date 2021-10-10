Victims Mourned 100 Days after Atami Mudslide

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held Sunday for the victims of a major mudslide that occurred in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, 100 days ago.

A total of 79 participants, including bereaved families, Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu, Atami Mayor Sakae Saito and senior officials of the Atami city government, offered silent prayers for the victims. The number of participants was restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The ceremony was held in the city's Izusan district, where the mudslide caused extensive damage. "Although restoration will take time, we'll pass down our experiences and the lessons we learned down the generations and take back the historic Izusan district," the mayor said in an address at the ceremony.

After the ceremony, people from the general public laid flowers for the victims.

"Although I can't help but to feel sad, I know I have to stop crying and move on," said Koichi Tanaka, 72, who lost his 70-year-old wife in the mudslide. "I feel that my wife asked me to look after our grandchildren. I want to let them know that she was a good grandma."

