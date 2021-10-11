Japan Ruling, Opposition Parties Stress Need of Distribution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Policy chiefs of Japan's ruling and opposition parties, in a television program Sunday, all together stressed the need to promote distribution of wealth in order to revive the Japanese economy, which has been damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is apparently because Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to start new capitalism backed by a virtuous cycle of growth and distribution and also because the Oct. 31 House of Representatives election is approaching.

In the TV program aired by Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, Sanae Takaichi, policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said the party will work on giving state benefits to people in need and improving the usability of the government's subsidy program for sustaining businesses.

"A majority of people are in support of the idea of promoting distribution," Takaichi said. "Unless consumer sentiment improves, we cannot expect tax revenues to increase."

Yuzuru Takeuchi, Takaichi's counterpart in Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, said the party, in addition to its proposal to distribute 100,000 yen per child aged 18 or under, calls for giving reward points worth tens of thousands of yen to holders of the My Number social security and taxation identification card.

