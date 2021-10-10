Kishida Visits Site for Oral COVID-19 Drug Clinical Trial

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday visited a facility where Shionogi & Co. <4507> is conducting a clinical trial for its orally taken novel coronavirus drug.

At the accommodation facility designated as a place to host COVID-19 patients in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, Kishida received explanations from Shionogi President Isao Teshirogi about how the new drug is being administered and observed the way a patient's health is being monitored.

"This is an effort that will be key to overcoming the coronavirus crisis," the prime minister told reporters after the visit, expressing hope that the oral COVID-19 drug will be put into practical use at an early date.

Touching on the fact that the number of coronavirus patients staying at home across Japan exceeded 130,000 in September, Kishida said: "We must prevent something like this from happening again. For that purpose, an oral drug would be crucial."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]