Tokyo Reports 60 New Coronavirus Cases, Fewest This Year

Tokyo, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo came to 60 on Sunday, hitting the lowest figure so far this year for the second consecutive day, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The Japanese capital's daily infection total fell by 101 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 67. Seven new deaths were reported among infected people on the day.

Across Japan, 553 new infection cases were confirmed on Sunday. The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 18 from the previous day to 483, slipping below 500 for the first time since July 26.

Among infected people across the country, 10 new deaths were reported.

