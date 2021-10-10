Japan to Safely Move Ahead with N-Plant Water Release: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Oct. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan will safely move ahead with its plan to release treated radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea, the country's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said Sunday.

He made the comment to reporters after visiting the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture for the first time since he assumed the post of industry minister on Monday.

The minister also indicated a plan to seek local residents' understanding for the water release, considering giving explanations himself directly to them.

In April this year, the government announced the plan to discharge from the Fukushima No. 1 plant the treated water that contains radioactive tritium into the sea, possibly starting in 2023. But many in the local community are voicing concerns about possible reputational damage to local products.

Ahead of his visit to the nuclear plant, Hagiuda visited Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori at the prefectural government office in the city of Fukushima. The governor said to the minister that Fukushima Prefecture wants the central government to stand at the forefront to respond to the water release issue with a sense of responsibility until the end.

