Japan Confirms 5,800 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 5,834 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by 4,243 from the preceding week.

The total cases since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 1,711,389 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT). The cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose by 205 from a week before to 17,953.

Of all 47 prefectures, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, at 376,776, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 201,155, Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 168,389, and Saitama, north of the Japanese capital, at 115,242.

