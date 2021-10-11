Japan Govt Likely to Downplay Finance Bureaucrat Criticism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is apparently trying not to make a big deal about a magazine article in which the top Finance Ministry bureaucrat likened lawmakers' policy debate to "a pork-barrel battle."

In the November issue of Bungei Shunju monthly magazine published last week, Koji Yano, vice minister of finance, criticized ruling and opposition party policy proposals for the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

On Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that Yano had just expressed his personal opinion.

Meanwhile, Matsuno stopped short of commenting about whether Yano will stay in the post.

The top government spokesman said that "it is important for the government and the ruling camp to work as one to implement policies."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]