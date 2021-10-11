230,000 Affected by Fire at JR East Substation Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--A fire that broke out at a substation of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, on Sunday affected around 236,000 people, according to the railway operator.

The fire at the substation in the city of Warabi started around 12:50 p.m. Sunday (3:50 a.m. GMT), causing a power outage, which led 10 JR East train lines and services in the greater Tokyo area to be halted. On Monday, the affected lines and services began normal operations from the day's first trains.

According to the company, operations were resumed about 90 minutes after the suspension or earlier on six of the 10. The power failure was resolved later Sunday, and all of the affected operations except part of the Shonan-Shinjuku Line service restarted by shortly after 8 p.m. that day.

The fire occurred near a transformer that controls devices at the substation. JR East is investigating details of the incident, suspecting that trouble related to equipment led to the fire.

The transport ministry has ordered JR East to find out the cause of the fire and consider measures to prevent a similar incident, and assess whether steps it took for passengers affected by the service suspension were adequate, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]