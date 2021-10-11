200 People Apply for Hibakusha Status over Hiroshima Black Rain

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Some 200 people who were exposed to radioactive "black rain" soon after the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima applied to receive certificates for hibakusha bomb survivors Monday.

They filed the application after the Japanese government pledged earlier this year to provide relief to all black rain victims regardless of whether they are plaintiffs in a lawsuit over black rain relief or not.

In July, Hiroshima High Court recognized all plaintiffs who claimed to have been exposed to the black rain outside a state-designated area as hibakusha atomic bomb victims.

The government did not appeal the ruling and said it will give relief to not only the plaintiffs but also people who were in the same situation as the plaintiffs.

An 84-year-old woman who is among the people who filed the application for hibakusha certificates Monday, said, "If I can have it, it would be very helpful."

