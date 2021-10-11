Kishida Vows to Achieve Both Growth, Distribution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that his administration aims to achieve both economic growth and wealth distribution.

"The basic stance of our economic policy is that we will attain both growth and distribution, not either growth or distribution," he told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament. "We are seeking a new form of capitalism through the virtuous cycle of growth and distribution," he added.

He made the remarks in response to questions from Yukio Edano, chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, during the first day of question-and-answer sessions attended by representatives of both the ruling and opposition parties. The sessions are focused on Kishida's first policy speech delivered as prime minister before the Diet on Friday.

Kishida was elected prime minister in parliamentary votes Oct. 4, at the start of the current extraordinary Diet session, after winning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election Sept. 29. The question-and-answer sessions will continue at the Lower House on Tuesday and take place at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At Monday's Lower House meeting, Edano said that Kishida's goal of the virtuous cycle of growth and distribution "does not fit today's Japan." Such a cycle should start with appropriate wealth distribution, he claimed.

