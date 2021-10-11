Kishida Distances Self from Amari Problem

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he has not seen an investigation report believed to be compiled by Akira Amari, the current secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, over a money scandal that kicked Amari out of the cabinet in 2016.

Kishida made the comment at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives in reply to a request from Kiyomi Tsujimoto, deputy chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, to order Amari to disclose the report.

"A politician should make own decision on ways to fulfill accountability," Kishida just said.

Also at the meeting of the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, Kishida said he has no intention to reverse former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's decision not to appoint six scholars as members of the government-funded Science Council of Japan despite the council's recommendation.

"The final decision was made by the prime minister at the time, who was the appointer of council members," Kishida said. "The appointment procedures have been completed."

