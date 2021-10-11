Casino Resorts Important to Promote Japan Tourism: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida touted Monday the significance of proposed casino-featuring integrated resorts in promoting the country's tourism.

The IR project is "a key initiative to make the country a tourism leader in the world," Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber.

"We'll continue taking necessary steps" to open the controversial tourist facilities, he said in reply to questions from Kiyomi Tsujimoto, a member of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

In August, Takeharu Yamanaka won the mayoral election in Yokohama by pledging to scrap the program to build a casino resort in the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture.

But Kishida stressed that an IR "should greatly contribute to the local economy by attracting many visitors" because it will comprise not only casinos but conference halls and hotels.

