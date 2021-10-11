Japan Coronavirus Daily Tally Hits 2021 Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 369 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, recording the lowest daily figure this year.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by five from Sunday to 478. New fatalities totaled 20.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 49 new infection cases, hitting the lowest figure so far this year for the third straight day.

The daily figure in the Japanese capital stood below 50 for the first time since June 25 last year.

Six infected people in their 40s to 80s were newly confirmed to have died.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]