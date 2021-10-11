Tokyo Coronavirus Daily Tally Hits 2021 Low for 3rd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 49 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, marking the lowest figure this year for the third consecutive day.

The daily tally in the Japanese capital stood below 50 for the first time since June 25 last year.

Six infected people in their 40s to 80s were newly confirmed to have died.

According to the metropolitan government, the seven-day average of daily new positive cases stood at 109.3, down 44.4 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's standards fell by five from Sunday to 62.

