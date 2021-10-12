Victims of Powerful Typhoon Remembered 2 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima/Marumori, Miyagi Pref., Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Victims of a powerful typhoon that caused massive flooding and landslides in Japan two years ago were remembered Tuesday, with mourners vowing anew to promote postdisaster reconstruction.

At the Fukushima prefectural government office, staff employees observed a minute of silence from 9 a.m. (midnight Monday GMT). "We will try to reduce damage from possible future disasters by encouraging residents to think about when and where to evacuate," Toru Hiranoi, head of the prefectural government's disaster response division, said.

In the northeastern prefecture, the death toll from Typhoon Hagibis, which made landfall in Japan on Oct. 12, 2019, totaled 36, including six people who died due to indirect causes.

In the town of Marumori in neighboring Miyagi Prefecture, a memorial service was held from 10 a.m. Tuesday, bringing together 80 participants, including bereaved relatives. In the town, 11 people lost their lives in the typhoon. One of them died of a cause indirectly related to the disaster.

"We who survived the disaster must overcome the grief, and look forward and move on, even if only a little," Tamiko Amano, 70, said in tears at the ceremony, representing those who lost their loved ones in the typhoon. Three of Amano's relatives, including her mother, Takeko Otsuki, then, 92, died in a landslide unleashed by the torrential rain from the typhoon. Her sister, Masako Ono, then, 63, remains unaccounted for.

