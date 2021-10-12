Princess Mako Reports Marriage at Emperor Showa's Mausoleum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako visited the mausoleums of Emperor Showa and Empress Kojun, her great-grandparents, in the city of Hachioji in Tokyo on Tuesday to report her planned marriage with commoner Kei Komuro.

Wearing a gray formal suit and a face mask, the 29-year-old princess offered "tamagushi" sacred tree branches and bowed before the respective mausoleums in the rain.

On Oct. 26, Princess Mako is set to marry Komuro, 30, and lose her Imperial Family status. Later in the day, the couple will hold a press conference.

The princess will forgo marriage-related rituals but will worship before the three Imperial Palace Sanctuaries and greet Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, her uncle and aunt.

