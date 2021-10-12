Japanese Astronaut Wakata to Make 5th Space Flight Autumn 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata will make his fifth flight into space around autumn next year, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Tuesday.

Wakata, 58, will leave for the International Space Station on a long-term mission aboard SpaceX's fifth operational Crew Dragon spacecraft. The fifth space flight is a record for a Japanese astronaut.

He will be the third Japanese astronaut to travel on a Crew Dragon capsule, following Soichi Noguchi, 56, and Akihiko Hoshide, 52.

"It is an honor to board this new space vehicle for three consecutive years for JAXA astronauts," Wakata said in a comment released on JAXA's website.

"I recognize remarkable developments in the space field and acknowledge dynamic activities by the private sector on the low Earth orbit," he said.

