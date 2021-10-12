COVID-19 Vaccine 3rd Shots to Be Given at Public Expense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his intention Tuesday that the third round of COVID-19 vaccinations will be carried out entirely at public expense.

At a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Kishida agreed to a request by Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's coalition partner, that the costs of the third shots of novel coronavirus vaccines be fully covered with public funds.

"We'll take all possible measures to ensure smooth vaccinations," Kishida added.

The United States and European countries have already started to administer the booster shots in hopes of sustaining the vaccines' ability to prevent coronavirus infections.

Kishida's remarks came during the second day of question-and-answer sessions attended by representatives of both the ruling and opposition parties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]