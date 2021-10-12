MOF Bureau Rejects Disclosure Request from Ex-Official's Widow

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Ministry of Finance's Kinki Local Finance Bureau in western Japan has rejected a request from the widow of a former bureau official to disclose administrative documents related to a high-profile public records-tampering scandal, it was learned Tuesday.

The bureau said in a notice of its decision dated Monday that it could not confirm that it possesses documents collected to compile an investigation report on the tampering scandal, which led to the suicide in 2018 of the official, Toshio Akagi, then 54.

The bureau also refused to confirm the existence of related documents it is believed to have submitted to prosecutors voluntarily.

In June, the national government disclosed documents left by Akagi on the tampering of public records regarding the sale of a state-owned land plot at a huge discount to school operator Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife.

In August, however, the widow of Akagi, Masako, 50, made the disclosure request to the ministry and the bureau, claiming that she needs to see detailed information including on instructions for tampering that her late husband received from his superiors.

