140 People in Afghanistan to Be Evacuated to Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Some 140 people in Afghanistan, mostly local staff workers of the Japanese Embassy in Kabul and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, will evacuate to Japan shortly via Qatar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

Some 50 of them will arrive in Japan on Wednesday, Motegi told a press conference.

Several hundred such local staff members hope to evacuate from Afghanistan, now controlled by the Taliban. So far, about 300 such people have left the strife-torn country, of whom 118 have arrived in Japan.

"Japan will continue making utmost efforts to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals and local staff workers and help them to leave Afghanistan," Motegi said.

In late August, the Japanese government dispatched Self-Defense Forces transport aircraft to Afghanistan to rescue local staff workers, but gave up the mission in response to a deterioration in the local security situation.

