Aid Sought for Huge Deaths of Hokkaido Sea Urchins, Salmon

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki asked Japanese fisheries minister Genjiro Kaneko on Tuesday to strengthen support for fisheries operators hit hard by the massive deaths of sea urchins and autumn salmon off the northernmost Japan prefecture.

"Devastating damage has occurred," Suzuki said in a meeting with Kaneko at the fisheries ministry building.

The damage is believed to have been caused by red tide of an unprecedented scale that has entered waters off the Pacific coast of eastern Hokkaido since mid-September.

As of Friday, the damage, mostly to sea urchins, was believed to have exceeded 4.5 billion yen.

In its request to the ministry, the Hokkaido prefectural government calls for adequate financial support to be provided to municipalities dealing with the damage to the seafood.

