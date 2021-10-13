Kishida Pledges 200-M.-Dollar Aid for Afghanistan at G-20 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Paris/Washington/Beijing, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at an online extraordinary meeting of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Tuesday, reiterated his country's plan to offer a total of 200 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan by year-end.

Kishida stressed the need to maintain economic activities and basic social services in Afghanistan, where confusion has been growing since the Taliban took control of Kabul, the country's capital, in mid-August.

The extraordinary G-20 summit on the Afghan situation was hosted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. It was the first time for Kishida to attend an international conference since he took office earlier this month.

Also at the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the European Union's humanitarian aid package worth some 1 billion euros for Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

With people in Afghanistan suffering food shortages and facing terrorist threats, the international society has been seeking ways to cooperate in offering humanitarian aid and taking counterterrorism steps in the country.

