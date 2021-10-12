Tokyo Reports 77 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 77 new coronavirus infection cases Tuesday, down by 67 from a week before and below 100 for the fourth straight day.

The latest seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 99.7, down by 45.2 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's own criteria stood at 55, down by seven from Monday. Ten people in their 40s to 80s were newly reported dead.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]