Brazil Decorates Princess Mako

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako received the Grand Cross insignia of the Order of Rio Branco from the Brazilian government on Tuesday.

The eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko was honored for promoting friendship between the two countries when she visited Brazil in 2018 to mark the 110th anniversary of the arrival of first Japanese immigrants in the South American country.

After receiving the medal from Brazilian Ambassador to Japan Andre Correa do Lago at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, again expressed her gratitude for the cordial reception during the trip, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

"I hope that the friendly relations between Japan and Brazil will deepen further," the agency quoted her as saying.

The ambassador congratulated Princess Mako on her planned marriage to commoner Kei Komuro.

