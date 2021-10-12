Square Opens in Jerusalem in Honor of WWII Japan Diplomat Sugihara

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held in Jerusalem on Monday for a new square named after Chiune Sugihara (1900-1986), a Japanese diplomat who issued visas to help thousands of Jews escape from Nazi persecution during World War II.

Chiune Sugihara Square is located at a crossroad in a southwest area of the city, according to the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo.

The ceremony was attended by Nobuki Sugihara, the late Japanese diplomat's fourth son, who lives in Belgium, Japanese Ambassador to Israel Koichi Mizushima and Jewish people who were saved by the "visas for life," as well as their families.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said the square is a token of appreciation for Sugihara's noble act.

Sugihara is considered as a hero in Israel. There is a street named after him in the central city of Netanya, and a tree-planting ceremony was held in his honor in a suburb of Beit Shemesh, another central city, in 2019.

