Sumitomo Mitsui's Forex Services Hit by Glitch

Tokyo, Oct. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. said Tuesday that its foreign exchange and some other services were temporarily hit by a computer system glitch.

The glitch, which began around 12:50 p.m. (3:50 a.m. GMT), caused delays in foreign currency transactions with Japanese and foreign banks and financial settlements related to exports and imports, said the core unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. <8316>.

Foreign exchange trading via the bank's online banking platform was also disrupted.

The glitch, believed to be a hardware problem, was resolved around 5:20 p.m.

The bank denied that it came under a cyberattack. It is investigating how many transactions have been affected.

