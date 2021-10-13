LDP Manifesto Shows Power Balance Shift from Govt to Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's manifesto for the Oct. 31 general election, announced Tuesday, has omitted many signature policies of new Japanese Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida.

This highlights a shift in the power balance from the government to the LDP, the reverse of what happened during the tenures of his two immediate predecessors, Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.

The manifesto for the election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, carries the slogan "Create a new era together with you," reflecting Kishida's catchphrase for his cabinet launched last week.

The election pledges also include a commitment to "rebuilding a thick middle class with a new form of capitalism," which Kishida calls for.

However, many of Kishida's signature policies promised during his campaign for the LDP presidential election last month are missing from the manifesto.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]