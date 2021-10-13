Kishida "Not Optimistic" about Japan's COVID-19 Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that he does not adopt an optimistic view on Japan's novel coronavirus situation.

"Although the number of new COVID-19 infection cases has been on the fall recently, we should not be optimistic" about the situation, Kishida said at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

He also said that the government will actively back research and development of Japan-made oral COVID-19 treatments.

Kishida made these remarks in response to questions by Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's junior coalition partner, during the third and final day of question-and-answer sessions attended by representatives of the ruling and opposition parties. The sessions are focused on Kishida's first policy speech as the country's leader delivered before the Diet last week.

"Now that the coronavirus situation has calmed down, we will prepare for many kinds of possible scenarios and work on ensuring the security of the people," Kishida said in answering questions from Toranosuke Katayama, co-leader of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

