Prayers Offered for Oct. 2019 Typhoon Victims in Nagano

Nagano, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--A minute of silent prayers was offered in the central Japan city of Nagano on Wednesday for the victims of extensive flooding caused by heavy rain from powerful Typhoon Hagibis two years ago.

Residents remembered the victims at a ceremony held in the Toyono district in the capital of Nagano Prefecture.

The flooding occurred as the torrential rain led to the collapse of a levee of the Chikuma River on Oct. 13, 2019, with the floodwater inundating about 4,300 houses in the city. Seventeen people lost their lives in the disaster in the prefectural capital, including 15 who died from indirect causes linked to the disaster.

"I'd like to express my sympathies again to people hit by the disaster," Nagano Mayor Hisao Kato said at the memorial event. He also said that the city government will continue to work fully on supporting affected people.

The house of local resident Yu Tamai, 36, who attended the ceremony, was destroyed by the floodwater that reached the second floor. At the time, Tamai received water and food supplies from friends living in Nagano Prefecture. "For the rest of my life, I'll never forget the help I received."

