Japan Average Pump Price Hits Highest Level in 7 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan as of Monday reached 162.1 yen per liter, the highest since October 2014, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The average pump price rose by 2.1 yen from a week before to mark the sixth straight week of increase, reflecting soaring crude oil prices.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]