MOF Rejects Disclosure Request from Ex-Official's Widow

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Ministry of Finance has rejected an information disclosure request from the widow of a former official of a western Japan bureau of the ministry over a high-profile public records-tampering scandal, it was learned Wednesday.

The request was made in August by Masako Akagi, 50, whose husband, Toshio, killed himself at the age of 54 in 2018 over the scandal involving the ministry and school operator Moritomo Gakuen, once linked to the wife of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Kinki Local Finance Bureau has also rejected the request for the release of documents related to an investigation report by the ministry about the tampering.

Both the ministry and the bureau made the nondisclosure decisions on Monday.

"My expectations were repeatedly betrayed," Masako Akagi told reporters in the western city of Osaka on Wednesday.

