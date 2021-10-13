Kishida Cautious about Ratifying U.N. Nuke Ban Treaty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday reiterated his cautious stance toward Japan's proposed ratification of the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

While acknowledging the importance of the treaty, Kishida said, "Although cooperation from nuclear weapons states is necessary, none of them has joined it."

He was responding to a question from Akira Koike, head of the Secretariat of the Japanese Communist Party, at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The treaty to ban the production, possession and use of nuclear weapons took effect in January.

"What Japan should do as the only country hit by atomic bombs is to join the treaty and urge nuclear weapons states to abolish nuclear arms," Koike said.

