Japan PM Kishida to Dissolve Lower House Thursday

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Thursday.

Following the dissolution of the Lower House on the final day of the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, a general election will take place in Japan for the first time since October 2017 and since the start of the novel coronavirus crisis last year.

Most attention will be paid to whether the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, can together maintain a majority of Lower House seats.

Key issues in the election, to be held Oct. 31, will include measures against the pandemic and steps to resuscitate the economy. The official campaign period is slated to start next Tuesday.

Both the ruling and opposition parties are getting into election mode in earnest, with the end on Wednesday of three-day parliamentary question-and-answer sessions over Kishida's first policy speech as prime minister at the Diet, delivered last Friday.

