Tokyo Reports 72 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 72 new coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, down by 77 from a week before and below 100 for the fifth straight day.

The latest seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 88.7, down by 46.2 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's own criteria stood at 43, down by 12 from Tuesday. Thirteen infected people in their 40s to 90s were newly reported dead.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]