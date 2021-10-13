School Bullying Cases Down for 1st Time in 7 Years in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--Cases of bullying recognized at elementary to high schools and other educational institutions in Japan fell for the first time in seven years in fiscal 2020, the education ministry said Wednesday.

According to a survey by the ministry, the number of recognized bullying cases for the year that ended in March this year stood at 517,163, down 15.6 pct from a year earlier.

The number of children who missed at least 30 days of attendance at elementary and junior high schools as they refused to go to school rose 8.2 pct to a record high of 196,127.

A drop in the number of school days caused by a nationwide school closure amid the spread of the novel coronavirus led to fewer communication opportunities between students especially as their club activities were restricted, the ministry said.

Furthermore, children’s life patterns were also disturbed during the pandemic, the ministry added.

