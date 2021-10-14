COVID-19 Cases Continuing to Fall after End of Emergency: Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection in Japan is continuing to fall even after the full lifting of the government's COVID-19 state of emergency at the end of last month, a health ministry advisory board has said.

The panel showed the view at its meeting Wednesday. At the same time, however, the board warned that new infection cases "may decrease at a slower pace or stop falling from now on as the number of people going out at night is increasing at many places in the country."

A Nagasaki University survey on 890 people aged 16-64 who took a coronavirus test in July-August has found that the vaccines made by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. and U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc. were 86.8 pct effective in preventing COVID-19 symptoms from appearing in those administered two doses of either of the vaccines. The results of the survey were submitted to the advisory board meeting.

According to an estimate by Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura, COVID-19 vaccinations helped some 650,000 people avoid infection while curbing fatalities by about 7,200 between March and September.

The advisory board stressed that it is important to keep the current infection situation as long as possible and reduce the number of new cases further. The panel also said that it will continue discussions on why the number of new cases has plummeted recently, noting, "A further analysis is needed."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]