INTERVIEW: Digital Agency to Be Administrative Reform Model

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new Digital Agency will seek to serve as a role model for the government's administrative reform efforts, digital transformation minister Karen Makishima said in a recent media interview.

"I believe that the Digital Agency must set an example of administrative and digital reform," Makishima said. "I hope that administrative reform in the central government can lead to similar movements in local governments."

Makishima said that, unlike other government agencies, she and staff members at the agency hold meetings online instead of having people at offices taking calls.

"It's a very flexible organization," she said of the agency, which was launched last month.

She suggested that the Digital Agency's work style can be shown to other agencies as a model.

