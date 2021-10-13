Britain May Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Food

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 13 (Jiji Press)--British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to consider lifting his country's import restrictions on Japanese food products in a telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday.

Kishida expressed hope that the restrictions on the products, including those made in Fukushima Prefecture, will be removed as early as possible based on scientific grounds.

The prefecture in northeastern Japan is home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which had a meltdown accident in 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami.

In their 30-minute conversation, Kishida and Johnson confirmed that the two countries will work to conclude at an early date a bilateral pact on the legal status of their troops during their stays in each other's territory.

The two leaders agreed to cooperate closely to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region and exchanged views on the ongoing negotiations for Britain's entry into the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.

