Japan Lower House Dissolved

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives was dissolved at a plenary meeting of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Thursday afternoon.

At the opening of the plenary meeting from 1 p.m. (4 a.m. GMT), Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima read out an Imperial rescript for the dissolution, which was decided at a cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

After the breakup, the government will formalize at an extraordinary cabinet meeting from 5:15 p.m. its decision to hold a Lower House election on Oct. 31, with the official campaign period starting Tuesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will hold a press conference from 7 p.m. He is expected to clarify that the government and the ruling coalition, also including Komeito, will seek, through the upcoming Lower House election, public judgment on their measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic and steps to revitalize the Japanese economy, which has been battered by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition parties will call for a change of power, claiming that the government led by Kishida is no different from the administrations of his predecessors--Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga. The election is likely to serve also as an opportunity for voters to give evaluations of the Abe and Suga administrations, which together lasted some nine years.

