Firms in Japan Flooded with Election-Related Orders

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--With the next general election for Japan's House of Representatives just around the corner, companies providing campaign vehicles, microphones, speakers and other related items are busy dealing with a flood of orders.

The all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, was dissolved Thursday, and the subsequent Lower House election has been set for Oct. 31, with the official campaign period starting next Tuesday, a week earlier than initially expected. "We're so busy that we would take any help we can get," a company worker said.

Iida Corp. in the city of Daito, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, which leases campaign cars, has received orders for about 70 such vehicles for the upcoming election from across the country. Its workers are rushing to get the cars ready for campaign activities by candidates in the poll, such as by installing speakers on their bodies.

"The dissolution of the Lower House was earlier than expected," said Masanori Iida, a 77-year-old adviser of the company. "Although our craftspeople are working even on weekends, we're at an every-second-counts situation," he said.

The company is also busy responding to requests for plastic curtains to be installed inside the vehicles to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus through droplets. It has had to say no to new orders for the installation of such curtains because the time is running out, according to the adviser.

