LDP's Kawamura to Retire from Politics

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Takeo Kawamura, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has decided to retire from politics instead of running in the Oct. 31 House of Representatives election, informed sources said Thursday.

Kawamura, 78, currently represents the No. 3 constituency of Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan.

Tensions have been rising among LDP lawmakers ahead of the poll for the lower chamber of parliament, as the party was struggling to select its official candidate for the constituency.

Former education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, 60, has sought the party's endorsement as its candidate for the Lower House constituency, switching from the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

In order to prevent a split of conservative votes, LDP Secretary-General Akira Amari met with Kawamura on Wednesday and asked him to forgo running in the upcoming Lower House election.

