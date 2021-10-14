Japan Mulls Recommending Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Males

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry is planning to recommend that males aged between 10 and 29 get inoculated against COVID-19 with the vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc.

The move comes as rare cases of heart muscle inflammation and other side effects have been reported among young men who received doses of the vaccine developed by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna Inc.

The ministry plans to encourage young men who have been injected with Moderna vaccine doses in the first round of inoculation to receive shots from the Pfizer vaccine in the second round.

A panel of the health ministry will discuss the matter on Friday.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and major British drugmaker AstraZeneca PLC are administered in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]