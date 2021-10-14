Japan Lower House Dissolved; Election Set for Oct. 31

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives was dissolved at a plenary meeting of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Thursday afternoon for a general election, with both the ruling and opposition parties fully getting into election mode.

At the beginning of the plenary meeting from 1 p.m. (4 a.m. GMT), Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima read out a rescript for the dissolution, which was signed by Emperor Naruhito. The Lower House dissolution was decided at a cabinet meeting earlier in the day.

At an extraordinary cabinet meeting held after the dissolution, the government formally decided that the Lower House general election will be held Oct. 31, with the official campaign period starting Tuesday. It will be the first parliamentary election taking place nationwide since the start of the novel coronavirus crisis last year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will hold a press conference from 7 p.m. Thursday, He is expected to clarify that the government and the ruling coalition, also including Komeito, will seek, through the upcoming Lower House election, public judgment on their measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic and steps to revitalize the Japanese economy, which has been battered by the COVID-19 crisis.

"We must now face the judgments of the people," Fumio Kishida said Thursday morning. "I'm feeling very solemn today," he told reporters at the prime minister's office.

