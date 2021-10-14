Tokyo Reports 62 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 62 new coronavirus infection cases Thursday, down by 81 from a week before and below 100 for the sixth straight day.

The latest seven-day average of new cases stood at 77.1, down 50.0 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's own criteria fell by three from Wednesday to 40, while 12 people in their 20s to 90s were reported dead.

