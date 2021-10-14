951 People to Run in Japan General Election: Jiji Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--A total of 951 people plan to run in the Oct. 31 general election in Japan, a Jiji Press survey found Thursday.

In the election for the 465-seat House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, the number of candidates is expected to grow further toward Tuesday, when the campaign period kicks off.

Currently, 827 people aim to fight in single-seat constituencies while 124 others are set to vie for seats under the proportional representation system.

In the ruling coalition, the Liberal Democratic Party plans to field 310 candidates and its junior partner Komeito 53.

On the other hand, the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan intends to endorse 216 candidates and the Japanese Communist Party 131 candidates under an election cooperation deal with the CDP.

