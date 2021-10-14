174 Japanese Lawmakers Back Ratification of Nuke Ban Treaty

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--A total of 174 Japanese lawmakers support Japan's signing and ratification of the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, a survey by a hibakusha atomic bomb survivor group showed Thursday.

The lawmakers included 13 members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to the survey by the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo.

The survey covered all 703 legislators of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament. About 30 pct of them gave their answers by the deadline at the end of September.

In the survey, conducted from August, the lawmakers were asked their opinions on the idea that the treaty, which came into force in January to ban the production, possession and use of nuclear weapons, should be signed and ratified by all countries.

The survey also asked about the idea of discussing and ratifying the treaty at the Diet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]